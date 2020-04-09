COVID-19: Here's The Latest Number Of Positive Cases In Rockland

There have been newly confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in 55 New York counties as the statewide total climbed to 159,937.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday, April 9 that there have been 10,621 new cases of the virus, which resulted in 7,067 deaths.

Approximately 18,000 New Yorkers are still hospitalized with COVID-19.

Though the number of cases continues to rise, and the death toll has risen to new highs, Cuomo said that social distancing has been working to help “flatten the curve,” and people being hospitalized for the virus has dropped precipitously.

“This is a direct correlation to our actions. If we stop (social distancing), we’re going to see those numbers go up,” he added. “The hospitalization rate suggests that things are going down and we’re flattening the curve, as you can see the hospitalizations are the lowest this month.”

Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in New York:

New York City: 87,028 (5,225 new cases);

Nassau: 20,140 (1,592);

Suffolk: 17,413 (1,569);

Westchester: 17,004 (1,117);

Rockland: 6,665 (252);

Orange: 4,090 (225);

Dutchess: 1,493 (98);

Erie: 1,362 (157);

Monroe: 698 (47);

Ulster: 460 (38);

Putnam: 438 (35);

Albany: 379 (37);

Onondaga: 358 (11);

Sullivan: 294 (15);

Saratoga: 172 (10);

Schenectady: 167 (18);

Oneida: 158 (33);

Niagara: 146 (12);

Broome: 105 (17);

Tompkins: 105 (6);

Madison: 91 (1);

Steuben: 89 (7);

Rensselaer: 79 (4);

St. Lawrence: 76 (7);

Columbia: 70 (7);

Chemung: 59 (4);

Genesee: 56 (9);

Chenango: 55 (2);

Ontario: 43 (4);

Jefferson: 42 (2);

Clinton: 40 (1);

Warren: 40 (7);

Otsego: 39 (1);

Wayne: 39;

Delaware: 37;

Oswego: 36 (3)

Herkimer: 32 (3);

Wyoming: 29 (2);

Greene: 28 (3);

Montgomery: 28 (10);

Livingston: 26 (1);

Washington: 25 (5);

Orleans: 22 (6);

Allegany: 22 (1);

Chautauqua: 18 (1);

Cattaraugus: 17 (2);

Tioga: 17 (5);

Cayuga: 16 (2);

Cortland: 16;

Seneca: 15 (3);

Fulton: 15 (1);

Schoharie: 12;

Franklin: 11 (1);

Essex: 8 (1);

Lewis: 6;

Schuyler: 4;

Hamilton: 3 (1);

Yates: 1.

