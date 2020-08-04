Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's The Latest Number Of Positive Cases In Rockland
COVID-19: Here's The Latest Number Of Positive Cases In Rockland

Zak Failla
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Photo Credit: Pixabay

New cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in 52 counties in New York as the statewide total reached 149,316 since the outbreak began.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that there have been 10,453 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, as New York continues to be at the forefront of the outbreak.

“What we’re doing and what we’ve been doing is working and making a difference," Cuomo said. "The curve is slowly flattening by what we’re doing.

“The curve is now below projected peaks, but we have to keep this behavior going. We cannot get complacent."

Cuomo ordered all flags statewide to be flown at half-mast to honor the 6,268 people who have died due to COVID-19.

The county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases:

  • New York City: 81,803 (4,927 new cases);
  • Nassau: 18,548 (1,938);
  • Westchester: 15,887 (1,083);
  • Suffolk: 15,844 (1,327);
  • Rockland: 6,413 (423);
  • Orange: 3,865 (266);
  • Dutchess: 1,395 (146);
  • Erie: 1,205 (70);
  • Ulster: 422 (24);
  • Putnam: 403 (37);
  • Monroe: 651 (55);
  • Onondaga: 347 (12);
  • Albany: 342 (9);
  • Sullivan: 279 (9);
  • Saratoga: 162 (7);
  • Schenectady: 149 (4);
  • Niagra: 134 (8);
  • Oneida: 125 (7);
  • Tompkins: 99 (2);
  • Madison: 90 (2);
  • Broome: 88 (2);
  • Steuben: 82 (7);
  • Rensselaer: 75 (8);
  • St. Lawrence: 69 (9);
  • Columbia: 63 (2);
  • Chemung: 55 (6);
  • Chenango: 53 (2);
  • Genesee: 47 (14);
  • Jefferson: 40 (1);
  • Clinton: 39 (2);
  • Ontario: 39 (6);
  • Wayne: 39 (4);
  • Otsego: 38 (4);
  • Delaware: 37 (1);
  • Warren: 33 (2);
  • Oswego: 33 (2);
  • Herkimer: 29 (2);
  • Wyoming: 24 (4);
  • Greene: 25 (1);
  • Livingston: 25 (2);
  • Allegany: 21 (4);
  • Washington: 20 (1);
  • Montgomery: 18;
  • Chautauqua: 17 (1);
  • Cortland: 16;
  • Orleans: 16 (1);
  • Cattaraugus: 15 (2);
  • Fulton: 14 (1);
  • Cayuga: 14;
  • Schoharie: 12;
  • Seneca: 12 (2);
  • Tioga: 12 (4);
  • Franklin: 10;
  • Essex: 7;
  • Lewis: 6;
  • Schuyler: 4;
  • Hamilton: 2;
  • Yale: 1.

