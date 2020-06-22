COVID-19: Here's Rundown Of Cases By Town As Rockland Starts Phase 3 Of Four-Phase Reopening

There are less than a dozen patients still hospitalized with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rockland County as the Hudson Valley prepares to enter Phase 3 of its four-phase reopening of the economy.

Phase 3 starts on Tuesday, June 23.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 13,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rockland County out of 69,468 tests, with 10 still hospitalized and several other cases still under investigation.

There has been a total of 667 virus-related deaths in county residents, and thousands of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said that "new policies and procedures, detailed in the Rockland Forward plan, have been implemented to ensure the safety of employees and the public including the use of HealthGuard Technology thermal scanners as the county reopens."

A breakdown of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rockland County by municipality, according the Department of Health:

Spring Valley: 2,949;

Monsey: 1,708;

New City: 1,023;

Nanuet: 758;

Suffern: 681;

Haverstraw: 673;

Garnerville: 394;

Pomona: 384;

Stony Point: 364;

Nyack: 354;

Pearl River: 331;

West Haverstraw: 315;

Valley Cottage: 306;

Congers: 352;

Orangeburg: 171;

West Nyack: 162;

Tappan: 125;

Blauvelt: 105;

Thiells: 88;

Sparkill: 60;

Sloatsburg: 57;

Piermont: 49;

Tompkins Cove: 40;

Palisades: 35;

Hillburn: 24;

In Phase 3, limited indoor dining will be permitted, as well as personal care service businesses such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, though there will be restrictions in place and guidelines to follow.

Before opening, businesses would have to provide the state with a written safety plan, employees and patrons must wear face coverings, social distancing must be practiced, and there will be limits to buildings’ occupancy.

Bars and restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity during Phase 3, and patrons sitting at the same table must be in the same party, which will be limited to 10 people total. Tables -- indoors and outdoors -- will also be separated by six feet.

Personal care businesses will also be limited at 50 percent capacity, customers and stations must also be separated by six feet.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that in Phase 3, gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted, up from 10.

In the past 24 hours, 56,780 COVID-19 tests were conducted in New York State, Cuomo noted, with 552 (.97 percent) coming back positive. The total hospitalizations fell to 1,122, with 10 new deaths reported.

Since the pandemic hit New York in mid-March, 3,452,099 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 388,488 positive tests. There have been 24,739 deaths tied to the virus.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.