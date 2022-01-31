COVID-19: Here's Percentage NY Cases Have Dropped Since First Week Of Month

The COVID-19 numbers in New York continue to show marked improvement as the state distances itself from the post-holiday seasons surge of new infections.

After peaking on Friday, Jan. 7, COVID-19 cases in New York have dropped 90 percent, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, which is reporting improved virus-related data across the board.

In the past 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals is down by more than 550, and each of New York’s 10 regions has seen its average seven-day positive infection rate drop since the peak earlier in the month.

According to the Department of Health’s latest update, there were more than 173,000 COVID-19 test administered to New Yorkers, resulting in 8,781 positive cases for a 5.06 percent daily positive infection rate.

Statewide, the seven-day average positive infection rate is also down to 6.92 percent, while 7,117 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized with the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the CDC is reporting 65,427 virus-related deaths in New York.

Each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results, according to the latest Health Department update:

North Country: 13.27 percent (down .53 percent from the previous day);

Western New York: 12.92 percent (down .32 percent);

Central New York: 12.83 percent (down .62 percent);

Finger Lakes: 10.86 percent (down .61 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 10.32 percent (down .35 percent);

Capital Region: 9.79 percent (down .44 percent);

Long Island: 8.24 percent (down .42 percent);

Southern Tier: 7.88 percent (down .22 percent);

Hudson Valley: 6.60 percent (down .51 percent);

New York City: 4.83 percent (down .38 percent).

“New Yorkers are doing the right thing - getting vaccinated and receiving their booster, wearing their masks, and staying home when they're sick," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The winter surge plan, too, is working to ensure we manage COVID-19 after the peak of Omicron and keep New Yorkers healthy and safe.”

There have now been nearly 36 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in New York, with 90.9 percent of New Yorkers 18 and older receiving at least one dose, and 84.5 percent completing the vaccination process, according to the CDC.

A total of 87.5 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, and 74 percent have completed the process.

“The vaccine is safe, effective, free, and readily available all over the state,” Hochul added. “If you haven't taken advantage of it yet, I encourage you to do so immediately - it's the best weapon we have in this fight against the pandemic."

