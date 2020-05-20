Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Hospitalization Trends, Cases As Rockland Eyes Reopening
COVID-19: Here's New Rundown Of Hospitalization Trends, Cases As Orange County Eyes Reopening

Zak Failla
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 (darker regions represent more cases).
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 (darker regions represent more cases). Photo Credit: Orange County DOH

Less than 100 Orange County residents are now hospitalized with confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the region looks to begin reopening the economy.

There have been 10,158, up from less than 10,000 last week confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Orange County, resulting in 419 deaths since the outbreak began, up from 403 last week.

Ninety-six COVID-19 patients are still hospitalized and being treated for the virus, with another 32 being currently investigated by health officials.

Currently, the mid-Hudson region meets five of the seven metrics required before reopening, with an insufficient decline in deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

  • City of Newburgh: 1,397;
  • City of Middletown: 1,070;
  • Wallkill: 887;
  • New Windsor: 826;
  • Palm Tree: 753;
  • Newburgh: 687;
  • Montgomery: 574;
  • Monroe: 556;
  • Warwick: 537;
  • Goshen: 450;
  • Blooming Grove: 337;
  • Chester: 335;
  • Woodbury: 288;
  • Wawayanda: 196;
  • Mount Hope: 153;
  • Cornwall: 144;
  • Hamptonburg: 139;
  • City of Port Jervis: 131;
  • Highlands: 118;
  • Crawford: 87;
  • Deerpark: 80;
  • Minisink: 76;
  • Greenville: 71;
  • Tuxedo: 64.

According to the state Department of Health, 1,467,739 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 352,845 testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday, May 20. There have been 22,843 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

