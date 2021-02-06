COVID-19: Here's New Breakdown Of Hudson Valley Cases By Community, Other Data

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues dropping as the region sees a slight uptick in newly reported cases.

In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, a total of 1,151 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Hudson Valley, with the average seven-day infection rate in the region dropping to 5.54 percent on Thursday, Feb. 4, down from more than 5.70 percent earlier in the week.

The statewide average positive infection rate continues to drop, down to 4.67 after dipping below 5 percent for the first time since early December this week.

Seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from Hudson Valley hospitals, bringing the total to 919, representing 0.04 percent of the region's population. The Department of Health is reporting 43 percent of hospital beds are still available in the Hudson Valley, among the highest percentage of the state's 10 regions.

As of Friday, Feb. 5, there are 407 COVID-19 patients in ICU in the Hudson Valley, filling approximately 60 percent of the region's designated beds, while the number of intubations rose slightly.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 476 new (96,465 total);

Orange County: 212 (33,042);

Rockland: 158 (35,252);

Dutchess: 167 (19,679);

Ulster County: 59 (9,014);

Putnam: 44 (7,500);

Sullivan: 35 (4,313);

Total: 1,151 (205,265).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 4 (1,952 total);

Dutchess: 3 (375);

Orange: 3 (601);

Ulster: 1 (214);

Rockland: 0 (656);

Putnam: 0 (82);

Sullivan: 0 (57).

Total: 11 (3,943).

There were 203,627 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 4, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 8,777 new cases for a 4.31 percent positive infection rate, down slightly from earlier in the week.

The infection rate is the lowest the state has recorded since November.

Thirty COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total dropped to 7,937 still being treated statewide. There are 1,516 patients in ICU, and 1,000 are currently intubated. There were 153 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,449,495 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 32.98 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 35,920 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

"The numbers are continuing to decline after our post-holiday surge, but we are not out of the woods yet," Cuomo said. "We've flattened the curve for a second time because New Yorkers rallied and pulled together to change their behavior.

"As we work to get shots in arms as fast as humanly possible, it is now more important than ever that we keep this downward trend going and continue to wear a mask and socially distance."

