COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Westchester Cases By Municipality

There was a sudden spike in hospitalizations for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester after the county enjoyed weeks of declining numbers.

In the past 24 hours, 51 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, as the countywide total rose to 716 patients.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Westchester County Executive George Latimer called it “an unusual spike,” and said he and the Health Department will be monitoring the numbers in the coming days to see whether this is a trend or not.

As of Tuesday, May 5, there have been 101,497 Westchester residents tested for COVID-19, with 30,240 positive cases that have resulted in the death of 1,116 residents since the outbreak began in early March.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality:

Yonkers: 6,398 positive cases (1,145 active);

New Rochelle: 2,714 (450);

Mount Vernon: 2,467 (377);

White Plains: 1,634 (312);

Greenburgh: 1,089 (183);

Port Chester: 1,047 (212);

Ossining Village: 954 (158);

Peekskill: 764 (188);

Cortlandt: 726 (201);

Yorktown: 601 (121);

Mount Pleasant: 577 (96);

Eastchester: 444 (67);

Harrison: 384 (64);

Scarsdale: 384 (42);

Mamaroneck Village: 359 (77);

Sleepy Hollow: 339 (63);

Dobbs Ferry: 266 (54);

Mount Kisco: 264 (71);

Bedford: 262 (73);

Tarrytown: 258 (49);

Somers: 234 (76);

New Castle: 216 (73);

North Castle: 202 (59);

Rye City: 197 (29);

Elmsford: 188 (37);

Rye Brook: 176 (25);

Mamaroneck Town: 175 (32);

Pelham: 170 (19);

Croton-on-Hudson: 161 (36);

Ossining Town: 147 (33);

Tuckahoe: 129 (19);

North Salem: 123 (43);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 121 (12);

Pleasantville: 120 (25);

Pelham Manor: 117 (17);

Lewisboro: 101 (25);

Briarcliff Manor: 98 (21);

Ardsley: 95 (15);

Irvington: 84 (17);

Bronxville: 70 (12);

Larchmont: 67 (8);

Buchanan: 37 (9);

Pound Ridge: 37 (12).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.