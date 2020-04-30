Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Westchester Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
A case-by-case breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Thursday, April 30. Photo Credit: Westchester County
April 30: Westchester County Executive George Latimer gives COVID-19 Update from Pleasantville Village Hall
April 30: Westchester County Executive George Latimer gives COVID-19 Update from Pleasantville Village Hall Video Credit: Official Westchester Gov Videos

After becoming one of the hottest spots for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country in early March, Westchester may be coming down the backside of the “curve,” according to County Executive George Latimer.

In Westchester, 92,829 people have been tested during the pandemic, with 28,970 testing positive, including 344 new cases. Since the outbreak began, 1,031 Westchester residents have died, 25 more than 24 hours ago.

While the cases and deaths continue to climb, Latimer said that they’re seeing fewer cases, and are have 1,000 fewer active COVID-19 cases than a week or two ago. He noted that they continue to ramp up testing throughout the county, though approximately two-thirds have been testing negative for the virus.

“That’s a good sign,” he said. “You can look at the percentage of negative (cases) and see the reduction in hospitalizations and active cases. These are all positive statistics that show we’ve been flattening the curve, and we’re starting to work our way down the backside of that curve.”

Latimer said that with downstate New York coming out the other side of the COVID-19 outbreak, they are looking to work regionally with Nassau and Suffolk counties to come up with a plan to reopen the economies of New York City’s nearest suburbs.

“New York City is unique unto itself due to the high density of the four boroughs and Staten Island,” he said. “We want to look at the suburban standard, so we’re going to be linked to Nassau County and Suffolk County, we’re not considered upstate.”

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality in Westchester:

  • Yonkers: 5,159;
  • New Rochelle: 2,214;
  • Mount Vernon: 2,111;
  • White Plains: 1,324;
  • Port Chester: 899;
  • Greenburgh: 829;
  • Ossining Village: 821;
  • Peekskill: 612;
  • Cortlandt: 596;
  • Yorktown: 451;
  • Mount Pleasant: 450;
  • Eastchester: 329;
  • Scarsdale: 316;
  • Sleepy Hollow: 293;
  • Harrison: 285;
  • Mamaroneck Village: 269;
  • Tarrytown: 220;
  • Mount Kisco: 205;
  • Dobbs Ferry: 204;
  • Bedford: 188;
  • Somers: 167;
  • Rye City: 148;
  • Elmsford: 147;
  • Rye Brook: 147;
  • North Castle: 139;
  • New Castle: 130;
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 132;
  • Pelham: 122;
  • Ossining Town: 123;
  • Mamaroneck Town: 118;
  • Tuckahoe: 108;
  • North Salem: 94;
  • Pleasantville: 88;
  • Pelham Manor: 83;
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 84;
  • Briarcliff Manor: 74;
  • Lewisboro: 73;
  • Ardsley: 66;
  • Irvington: 66;
  • Larchmont: 50;
  • Bronxville: 50;
  • Buchanan: 30;
  • Pound Ridge: 18.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 304,372 positive COVID-19 cases that have resulted in more than 18,000 fatalities statewide, though the virus appears to be stabilizing statewide with hospitalizations and intubations down.

