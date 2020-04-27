Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Number Of Rockland County COVID-19 Cases Dips: Latest Breakdown By Municipalities
News

COVID-19 Here's Latest Update On Westchester Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The number of cases by municipality throughout Westchester on Monday, April 27, 2020.
The number of cases by municipality throughout Westchester on Monday, April 27, 2020. Photo Credit: Westchester County

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westchester continues to stabilize.

As of Monday, April 27, according to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 291,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, including 28,007 in Westchester. There have been 1,077 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the outbreak began 58 days ago.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality in Westchester:

  • Yonkers: 4,922;
  • New Rochelle: 2,126;
  • Mount Vernon: 2,038;
  • White Plains: 1,247;
  • Port Chester: 836;
  • Ossining Village: 780;
  • Peekskill: 559;
  • Cortlandt: 521;
  • Yorktown: 434;
  • Mount Pleasant: 432;
  • Eastchester: 318;
  • Scarsdale: 313;
  • Sleepy Hollow: 284;
  • Harrison: 266;
  • Mamaroneck Village: 260;
  • Tarrytown: 206;
  • Mount Kisco: 196;
  • Dobbs Ferry: 183;
  • Bedford: 180;
  • Somers: 155;
  • Rye Brook: 146;
  • Elmsford: 145:
  • Rye City: 142;
  • North Castle: 131;
  • New Castle: 127;
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 120;
  • Pelham: 120;
  • Ossining Town: 115;
  • Mamaroneck Town: 112;
  • Tuckahoe: 103;
  • Pleasantville: 87;
  • Pelham Manor: 82;
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 82;
  • North Salem: 82;
  • Briarcliff Manor: 72;
  • Lewisboro: 67;
  • Ardsley: 65;
  • Irvington: 61;
  • Larchmont: 50;
  • Bronxville: 47;
  • Buchanan: 27;
  • Pound Ridge: 18.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.