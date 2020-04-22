COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Rockland County Deaths, Cases

There have been hundreds of new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Rockland County as the death toll topped 400, according to the Department of Health.

As of Wednesday, April 22, there have been 9,568 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to New York State Health officials. There are currently 246 Rockland residents hospitalized from the virus, with 193 possible cases currently under investigation.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 401 COVID-19-related deaths.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health:

Spring Valley: 2,160;

Monsey: 1,284;

New City: 799;

Nanuet: 570;

Suffern: 489;

Haverstraw: 423;

Garnerville: 308;

Pomona: 298;

Stony Point: 280;

Nyack: 261;

Pearl River: 290;

West Haverstraw: 206;

Congers: 197;

Valley Cottage: 187;

West Nyack: 134;

Orangeburg: 108;

Tappan: 101;

Blauvelt: 84;

Thiells: 72;

Sparkill: 43;

Sloatsburg: 37;

Piermont: 36;

Tomkins Cove: 28;

Palisades: 25;

Hillburn: 21.

There were 474 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New York overnight, bringing the total to 15,302 since the outbreak began 53 days ago. There have been 251,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.

“This illness is death, and what’s worse than death?" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Is there economic hardship? Yes, and it’s very bad, but it’s not death.

"Is there emotional stress from being locked in the house? Still very bad, but it’s not death. Domestic violence reports are increasing, and that’s very bad, but it’s not death.

“This is a profound moment in history. Our actions now will shape our future. We won’t have to wait 10 years for analysis and a retrospective to see how it shaped our future, we’ll see that in three, four, five days.

"It’s that pressing and every decision we make is going to affect how we come out of this and how fast we come out of this.”

