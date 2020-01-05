Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

Zak Failla
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Friday, May 1 (the darker regions represent the most cases).
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Friday, May 1 (the darker regions represent the most cases). Photo Credit: Orange County

The number of positive confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County has topped 9,000.

As of Friday, May 1, there have been 9,038 confirmed cases, up 127 from the day before.

There were nine new reported deaths, as the total climbed to 329 since the outbreak began in early March.

There are currently 147 confirmed COVID-19 patients from Orange County in the hospital, down from earlier in the week, with an additional six tests pending and under investigation.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

  • City of Newburgh: 1,165;
  • City of Middletown: 911;
  • Wallkill: 791;
  • New Windsor: 739;
  • Palm Tree: 605;
  • Newburgh: 587;
  • Monroe: 518;
  • Montgomery: 514;
  • Warwick: 497;
  • Goshen: 379;
  • Chester: 317;
  • Blooming Grove: 307;
  • Woodbury: 266;
  • Wawayanda: 175;
  • Mount Hope: 134;
  • Cornwall: 125;
  • Hamptonburg: 117;
  • Highlands: 110;
  • City of Port Jervis; 107;
  • Crawford: 78;
  • Deerpark: 69;
  • Minisink: 69;
  • Greenville: 68;
  • Tuxedo: 57.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 308,314 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in the deaths of 18,610 New Yorkers.

