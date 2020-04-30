COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

The number of confirmed cases and fatalities tied to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County continues to be on the rise as it approaches nearly 9,000 since the outbreak began.

As of Thursday, April 30, there have been 8,911 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, up from approximately 8,300 earlier in the week. There have been 320 deaths tied to complications from the virus.

There are currently 147 confirmed COVID-19 patients from Orange County in the hospital, down from earlier in the week, with an additional 13 tests pending and under investigation.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

City of Newburgh: 1,165;

City of Middletown: 911;

Wallkill: 791;

New Windsor: 739;

Palm Tree: 605;

Newburgh: 587;

Monroe: 518;

Montgomery: 514;

Warwick: 497;

Goshen: 379;

Chester: 317;

Blooming Grove: 307;

Woodbury: 266;

Wawayanda: 175;

Mount Hope: 134;

Cornwall: 125;

Hamptonburg: 117;

Highlands: 110;

City of Port Jervis; 107;

Crawford: 78;

Deerpark: 69;

Minisink: 69;

Greenville: 68;

Tuxedo: 57.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 304,372 positive COVID-19 cases that have resulted in more than 18,000 fatalities, though the virus appears to be stabilizing statewide with hospitalizations and intubations down.

