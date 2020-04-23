Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Rockland County Deaths, Cases
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The latest number of cases of COVID-19 in Orange County. The darker shader areas have the higher number of cases.
The latest number of cases of COVID-19 in Orange County. The darker shader areas have the higher number of cases. Photo Credit: Orange County Government

The number of confirmed cases and fatalities tied to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County continues to be on the rise.

As of Thursday, April 23, there have now been 7,336 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, with 184 new cases recorded. There have been 256 deaths, a rise of 13 overnight.

There are currently 194 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, down from earlier in the week, with an additional 64 tests pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

  • City of Newburgh: 836;
  • City of Middletown: 715;
  • Wallkill: 647;
  • New Windsor: 598;
  • Palm Tree: 511
  • Monroe: 466;
  • Warwick: 443;
  • Montgomery: 420;
  • Newburgh: 413;
  • Goshen: 315;
  • Chester: 280;
  • Blooming Grove: 265;
  • Woodbury: 235;
  • Wawayanda: 143;
  • Cornwall: 111;
  • Highlands: 93;
  • Mount Hope: 93;
  • City of Port Jervis; 83;
  • Hamptonburgh: 75;
  • Crawford: 68;
  • Deerpark: 59;
  • Minisink: 52;
  • Greenville: 50;
  • Tuxedo: 47.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.