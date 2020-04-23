COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

The number of confirmed cases and fatalities tied to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County continues to be on the rise.

As of Thursday, April 23, there have now been 7,336 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, with 184 new cases recorded. There have been 256 deaths, a rise of 13 overnight.

There are currently 194 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, down from earlier in the week, with an additional 64 tests pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

City of Newburgh: 836;

City of Middletown: 715;

Wallkill: 647;

New Windsor: 598;

Palm Tree: 511

Monroe: 466;

Warwick: 443;

Montgomery: 420;

Newburgh: 413;

Goshen: 315;

Chester: 280;

Blooming Grove: 265;

Woodbury: 235;

Wawayanda: 143;

Cornwall: 111;

Highlands: 93;

Mount Hope: 93;

City of Port Jervis; 83;

Hamptonburgh: 75;

Crawford: 68;

Deerpark: 59;

Minisink: 52;

Greenville: 50;

Tuxedo: 47.

