COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

There have been more than 100 newly reported novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and nine new deaths in Orange County, according to the Department of Health.

As of Monday, April 20, there have been 6,514 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, up from 5,830 late last week. There have been 211 deaths ties to complications from the virus.

There are currently 210 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with an additional 68 tests pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

City of Newburgh: 687;

City of Middletown: 633;

Palm Tree: 489

Wallkill: 584;

New Windsor: 548;

Monroe: 429;

Warwick: 402;

Newburgh: 366;

Montgomery: 370;

Goshen: 291;

Chester: 254;

Blooming Grove: 235;

Woodbury: 215;

Wawayanda: 129;

Cornwall: 103;

Highlands: 83;

Mount Hope: 83;

Hamptonburgh: 67;

City of Port Jervis: 72;

Crawford: 58;

Deerpark: 53;

Greenville: 51;

Minisink: 45;

Tuxedo: 39.

There have been 242,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State as of Monday, which have resulted in 13,896 deaths. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 16,303 COVID-19 patients are still hospitalized with the virus.

“That number is still horrifically high,” Cuomo said. “The optimist can look and say ‘well the hospitalizations are going down,’ but that’s still 478 New Yorkers who died from this terrible virus.”

