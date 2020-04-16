Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Storm Will Bring Unusual Late-Season Snowfall To Parts Of Region: Here's What To Expect
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The COVID-19 map of Orange County as of Thursday, April 16.
The COVID-19 map of Orange County as of Thursday, April 16. Photo Credit: Orange County

There have been more than 100 newly reported novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and nine new deaths in Orange County, according to the Department of Health.

As of Thursday, April 16, there have been 5,964 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, up from 5,830 the day before. There have been 187 deaths ties to complications from the virus.

There are currently 236 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with an additional 72 tests pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

  • City of Newburgh: 488;
  • City of Middletown: 480;
  • Palm Tree: 460
  • Wallkill: 455;
  • New Windsor: 437;
  • Monroe: 339;
  • Warwick: 315;
  • Newburgh: 298;
  • Montgomery: 284;
  • Goshen: 250;
  • Chester: 214;
  • Blooming Grove: 196;
  • Woodbury: 176;
  • Wawayanda: 94;
  • Cornwall: 79;
  • Highlands: 62;
  • Hamptonburgh: 56;
  • Mount Hope: 56;
  • City of Port Jervis: 48;
  • Crawford: 45;
  • Greenville: 40;
  • Deerpark: 39;
  • Minisink: 36;
  • Tuxedo: 31.

Though the COVID-19 hospitalization rate continues to drop as the state practices social distancing and "stay at home orders," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York will still be shut down for another month as a precaution, with non-essential businesses and buildings still closed.

As of Thursday, there have been 214,832 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State, including 118,302 in New York City. Since the outbreak began, 12,192 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.