COVID-19: Here's Latest Three-Day Testing Trend For Hudson Valley; Latest New Cases By County

A total of 119,493 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State on Thursday, Oct. 1 — a new record high.

In the top 20 "hotspot" zip codes, 6,703 tests were conducted, yielding 429 positives or a 6.4 positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, 112,790 were conducted yielding 1,169 positives or a 1.03 percent positivity rate.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Tuesday, Sept. 29: 2.4 percent

Wednesday, Sept. 30: 2.8 percent

Thursday, Oct. 1: 2.6 percent

The number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Rockland, 213

Orange County, 74

Westchester, 46

Dutchess, 17

Ulster, 11

Putnam, 8

Sullivan, 3

There were seven deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none in the Hudson Valley -- bringing the total to 25,497 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 648 (+36)

Patients Newly Admitted - 123

Hospital Counties - 37

Number ICU - 146 (+5)

Number ICU with Intubation - 65 (+2)

Total Discharges - 76,916 (+82)

Deaths - 7

