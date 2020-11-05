COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipalities

Rockland County continued to see a slight rise of new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grow for a total of 12,484 cases since the pandemic began.

On Monday, May 11, 33 new cases were reported, according to the state Department of Health.

There have been 576 deaths from the virus in the county, Rockland County Health officials said.

There are currently 113 people hospitalized that are confirmed, a slight increase; and 28 hospitalized cases that are under investigation.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health.

Spring Valley: 2,716;

Monsey: 1,531;

New City: 958;

Nanuet: 711;

Suffern: 609;

Haverstraw: 595;

Garnerville: 370;

Pomona: 363;

Stony Point: 341;

Nyack: 321;

Pearl River: 341;

West Haverstraw: 263;

Congers: 243;

Valley Cottage: 255;

West Nyack: 155;

Orangeburg: 138;

Tappan: 119;

Blauvelt: 102;

Thiells: 82;

Sparkill: 59;

Sloatsburg: 53;

Piermont: 47;

Tomkins Cove: 36;

Palisades: 33;

Hillburn: 24.

