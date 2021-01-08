Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Rockland on Friday, Jan. 8.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Rockland on Friday, Jan. 8. Photo Credit: Rockland County

There were 14 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland this week, as the number of active cases in the county ticked upward.

Rockland County health officials were reporting 2,566 active COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 8, up from 2,293 as recently as Monday, Jan. 4.

A total of 106 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized from the virus, down from 75 on Monday, and the new virus-related deaths brought the total to 785 since March.

There have now been a total of 20,202 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of nearly 450,000 tested. The overall 6.5 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Jan. 8:

  • Spring Valley: 382;
  • Monsey: 325;
  • New City: 275;
  • Nnuet: 229;
  • Suffern: 168;
  • Stony Point: 135;
  • Haverstraw: 133;
  • Pearl River: 113;
  • Garnerville: 113;
  • Pomona: 109;
  • Nyack: 80;
  • Congers: 76;
  • West Haverstraw: 75;
  • Valley Cottage: 66;
  • West Nyack: 63;
  • Tappan: 44;
  • Blauvelt: 43;
  • Orangeburg: 40;
  • Sloatsburg: 28;
  • Thiells: 22;
  • Hillburn: 17;
  • Palisades: 12;
  • Sparkill: 6;
  • Piermont: 6;
  • Tompkins Cove: 6.

There were 243,903 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 7, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 18,832 positive cases for a 7.72 percent infection rate, up from approximately 7.5 percent the previous day.

There are now 8,561 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 1,475 in ICU and 912 currently intubated with the virus.

Statewide, there have been 1,075,312 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 26.57 million tests conducted in New York since the pandemic began. There have been 31,164 virus-related deaths.

