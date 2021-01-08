COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

There were 14 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland this week, as the number of active cases in the county ticked upward.
Rockland County health officials were reporting 2,566 active COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 8, up from 2,293 as recently as Monday, Jan. 4.
A total of 106 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized from the virus, down from 75 on Monday, and the new virus-related deaths brought the total to 785 since March.
There have now been a total of 20,202 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of nearly 450,000 tested. The overall 6.5 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Jan. 8:
- Spring Valley: 382;
- Monsey: 325;
- New City: 275;
- Nnuet: 229;
- Suffern: 168;
- Stony Point: 135;
- Haverstraw: 133;
- Pearl River: 113;
- Garnerville: 113;
- Pomona: 109;
- Nyack: 80;
- Congers: 76;
- West Haverstraw: 75;
- Valley Cottage: 66;
- West Nyack: 63;
- Tappan: 44;
- Blauvelt: 43;
- Orangeburg: 40;
- Sloatsburg: 28;
- Thiells: 22;
- Hillburn: 17;
- Palisades: 12;
- Sparkill: 6;
- Piermont: 6;
- Tompkins Cove: 6.
There were 243,903 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 7, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 18,832 positive cases for a 7.72 percent infection rate, up from approximately 7.5 percent the previous day.
There are now 8,561 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 1,475 in ICU and 912 currently intubated with the virus.
Statewide, there have been 1,075,312 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 26.57 million tests conducted in New York since the pandemic began. There have been 31,164 virus-related deaths.
