COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

There were 12 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland in the past week, though the number of active cases in the county has dipped slightly.
Rockland County health officials were reporting 2,030 2,193 active COVID-19 cases on Monday, Dec. 21, down from 2,193 on Thursday, Dec. 15.
A total of 86 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, up from 81 last week, and there the new virus-related deaths brought the total to 739 since March.
There have now been a total of 25,413 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 399,507 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Dec. 21:
- Spring Valley: 297;
- Haverstraw: 220;
- New City: 215;
- Nanuet: 153;
- Suffern: 145;
- Monsey: 137;
- Pearl River: 131;
- Stony Point: 113;
- Garnerville: 108;
- Nyack: 94;
- Pomona: 88;
- Congers: 62;
- Orangeburg: 59;
- Valley Cottage: 56;
- West Haverstraw: 52;
- Tappan: 42;
- West Nyack: 42;
- Sloatsburg: 35;
- Blauvelt: 20;
- Sparkill: 16;
- Tomkins Cove: 11;
- Palisades: 10;
- Piermont: 10;
- Thiells: 10;
- Hillburn: 4.
There were 156,510 COVID-19 tests administered on Sunday, Dec. 20, resulting in a total of 9,007 positive cases for a 5.75 positive infection rate. A total of 6,331 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in New York hospitals, with 1,095 currently in ICU. One hundred and nine new virus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 848,042 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus, out of more than 23 million tests that were administered statewide. There has been a total of 28,598 COVID-19 related deaths reported.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.