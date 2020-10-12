Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
The Rockland County COVID-19 breakdown on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The Rockland County COVID-19 breakdown on Thursday, Dec. 10. Photo Credit: Rockland County

Rockland County is now treating and investigating more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases as officials see a rise in hospitalizations and infection rates. 

The number of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 2,225 on Thursday, Dec. 10, up from 1,953 on Monday, Dec. 7. A month ago, the county was dealing with approximately 1,000 active cases of the virus.

A total of 81 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, up from 52 on Monday, and there were seven new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 714 since March.

The infection rate in Rockland over the past five days, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health:

  • Friday, Dec. 4:  1: 3,769 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 212 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.6 percent;
  • Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,244 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 167 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.1 percent;
  • Sunday, Dec. 6: 2,248 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 97 positive cases for an infection rate of 4.3 percent;
  • Monday, Dec. 7: 2,645 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 175 positive cases for an infection rate of 6.6 percent;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 8: 3,600 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 236 positive cases for an infection rate of 6.6 percent;

The average rolling positivity rate over the past seven days in Rockland rose from 5.6 percent to 5.8 percent during that span, while the 14-day average spiked from 4.8 percent to 5.3 percent.

There have now been a total of 23,308 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 364,183 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Dec. 10:

  • Spring Valley: 340;
  • New City: 218;
  • Nanuet: 194;
  • Haverstraw: 158;
  • Pearl River: 140;
  • Stony Point: 133;
  • Monsey: 130;
  • Garnerville: 110;
  • Pomona: 91;
  • Nyack: 80;
  • Congers: 66;
  • West Nyack: 52;
  • West Haverstraw: 52;
  • Valley Cottage: 51;
  • Orangeburg: 42;
  • Tappan: 38;
  • Sloatsburg: 28;
  • Blauvelt: 27;
  • Tomkins Cove: 21;
  • Thiells: 20;
  • Sparkill: 15;
  • Hillburn: 11;
  • Palisades: 10;
  • Piermont: 8.

Statewide, there have been a total of 21.1 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 733,064 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,404 COVID-19-related deaths. 

