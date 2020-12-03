COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

Rockland County is now treating and investigating more than 1,800 active COVID-19 cases, though officials are seen a slight downtick in the number of patients being treated for the virus in area hospitals.
The number of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,828 on Thursday, Dec. 3 after dropping to 1,478 as recently as Monday, Nov. 30, and 1,000 last month.
A total of 56 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, down from 65, and there were several new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 704 since March.
There have now been a total of 22,048 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 342,409 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Dec. 3:
- Spring Valley: 293;
- Monsey: 234;
- New City: 201;
- Nanuet: 155;
- Suffern: 136;
- Haverstraw: 110;
- Stony Point: 102;
- Pearl River: 101;
- Garnerville: 90;
- Congers: 70;
- Nyack: 59;
- Pomona: 70;
- West Nyack: 46;
- West Haverstraw: 44;
- Valley Cottage: 43;
- Orangeburg: 31;
- Blauvelt: 30;
- Sloatsburg: 22;
- Tappan: 21;
- Sparkill: 21;
- Tomkins Cove: 17;
- Thiells: 16;
- Hillburn: 10;
- Palisades: 9;
- Piermont: 7.
In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, 146,675 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York on Tuesday, with 7,285 testing positive for the virus.
The positive infection rate is at 4.96 percent and there are currently 3,774 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals. Sixty-six new virus-related deaths were reported.
Statewide since the pandemic began, 647,980 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 19.4 million who have been tested. There has been a total of 26,747 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.
