COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland Cases By Town Amid Spike

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Rockland County as of Friday, Sept. 25.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Rockland County as of Friday, Sept. 25. Photo Credit: Rockland County

With schools reopening and more and more businesses welcoming employees back to work, Rockland County has seen a small surge in COVID-19 cases.

There were 47 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 1,070 newly administered tests. Since the pandemic began in mid-March, 162,428 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county, with 15,045 (9.3 percent) testing positive for the virus.

There are currently 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with one under investigation for potential exposure to the virus. There have been 675 COVID-19 fatalities during the pandemic.

The infection rate among those tested for COVID-19 in Rockland over the past five days:

  • Sunday, Sept. 20: 654 tests resulted in 10 positive cases (1.5 percent);
  • Monday, Sept. 21: 1,763 tests resulted in 58 positive cases (3.3 percent);
  • Tuesday, Sept. 22: 1,341 tests resulted in 63 positive cases (4.7 percent);
  • Wednesday, Sept. 23: 1,308 tests resulted in 44 positive cases (3.4 percent);
  • Thursday, Sept. 24: 1,070 tests resulted in 47 positive cases (4.4 percent);

The average infection rate for those tested over the past seven days has risen to 3.3 percent. It has been above 3 percent for eight out of the past 10 days. Comparatively, the statewide rate has sat at or below 1 percent for the better part of two months.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland, according to the county Department of Health as of Friday, Sept. 25:

  • Spring Valley: 198;
  • Monsey: 173;
  • Suffern: 36;
  • Nanuet: 25;
  • Pomona: 21;
  • New City: 17;
  • Pearl River: 14;
  • Stony Point: 67
  • Tappan: 5;
  • Blauvelt: 5;
  • Haverstraw: 5;
  • Orangeburg: 4;
  • Thiells: 4;
  • West Nyack: 4;
  • Garnerville: 3;
  • Nyack: 3;
  • Valley Cottage: 3;
  • Sloatsburg: 3;
  • Congers: 2;
  • Palisades: 1;
  • Sparkill: 1;
There are no active COVID-19 cases in Piermont, Hillburn, West Haverstraw, or Tompkins Cove.

Statewide, there were 94,818 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 908 (0.95 percent) testing positive. There are currently 511 people hospitalized with the virus and there were seven new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 10,323,463 COVID-19 tests, with 453,755 testing positive. A total of 25,446 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

