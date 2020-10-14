COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland Cases By Municipality

The COVID-19 numbers in Rockland County are trending in the right direction following a recent spike in cases due to several clusters of cases.

In the past three weeks, there have been hundreds of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rockland, after the county “flattened the curve” and saw only a handful of new cases daily for several weeks.

The spike in cases in certain Rockland zip codes - largely in Orthodox Jewish communities - prompted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to intervene, with the county’s Department of Help joining in enforcement at the clusters that broke out.

The new cases have largely been centered around communities in Monsey, Spring Valley, and New Square, officials said.

In Rockland, the average infection rate of those being tested has dipped from more than 6 percent to 2.2 percent as of Monday, Oct. 12.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 194,538 COVID-19 tests administered in Rockland, resulting in 16,829 positive cases. There have been 679 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are currently more than 1,200 active COVID-19 cases in Rockland County.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by municipality:

Spring Valley: 647;

Monsey: 415;

Suffern: 91;

Pomona: 60;

New City: 59;

Nanuet: 27;

Tappan: 19;

Pearl River: 15;

Orangeburg: 14;

Congers: 10;

Stony Point: 10;

Nyack: 9;

Garnerville: 8;

Blauvelt: 6;

West Nyack: 6;

Valley Cottage: 6;

West Haverstraw: 5;

Haverstraw: 4;

Thiells: 4;

Palisades: 2;

Piermont: 2;

Sparkill: 1;

Sloatsburg: 1.

There are no active cases in Hillburn or Tompkins Cove.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 12,230,436 COVID-19 tests, with 476,708 testing positive. A total of 25,598 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.