Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's How Rockland Residents Under Quarantine Can Request Release Letters
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Orange County Cases By Town

Zak Failla
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Monday, May 4 (the darker regions represent the most cases).
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Monday, May 4 (the darker regions represent the most cases). Photo Credit: Orange County

The death toll due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County is approaching 350.

As of Monday, May 4, there have been 9,282 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from approximately 9,000 late last week.

There were 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend, as the total rose to 343 since the outbreak began in mid-March.

Currently, there are 144 COVID-19 patients in Orange County hospitals, down from last week. An additional 21 potential COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized and are pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

  • City of Newburgh: 1,165;
  • City of Middletown: 911;
  • Wallkill: 791;
  • New Windsor: 739;
  • Palm Tree: 605;
  • Newburgh: 587;
  • Monroe: 518;
  • Montgomery: 514;
  • Warwick: 497;
  • Goshen: 379;
  • Chester: 317;
  • Blooming Grove: 307;
  • Woodbury: 266;
  • Wawayanda: 175;
  • Mount Hope: 134;
  • Cornwall: 125;
  • Hamptonburg: 117;
  • Highlands: 110;
  • City of Port Jervis; 107;
  • Crawford: 78;
  • Deerpark: 69;
  • Minisink: 69;
  • Greenville: 68;
  • Tuxedo: 57.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 318,953 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,415 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations are all down.

