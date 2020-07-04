COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of New, Total Cases In Rockland

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to plague New Yorkers, with new cases reported in 45 counties statewide, officials reported.

There were 731 new COVID-19-related deaths overnight, though the number of cases may be plateauing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily briefing on Tuesday, April 7. There were 8,174 new confirmed cases as the statewide total climbed to 138,863.

"It's going to come down to how good we are with testing. ... But you have to have that testing and you have to have that testing on a scale," Cuomo said. "You have 19 million people in the State of New York. Just think of how many people you would need to be able to test and test quickly."

The most cases by county in New York, according to the governor’s office:

New York City: 76,876 (4,695 new cases);

Nassau: 16,610 (994);

Suffolk: 14,517 (1,030);

Rockland: 5,990 (287);

Orange: 3,599 (202);

Dutchess: 1,249 (60);

Erie: 1,135 (112);

Monroe: 596 (22);

Ulster: 398 (26);

Putnam: 366 (21);

Onondaga: 335 (64);

Albany: 333 (14);

Sullivan: 270 (17);

Saratoga: 155 (2);

Schenectady: 145 (7);

Niagara: 126 (6);

Oneida: 118 (18);

Tompkins: 97 (3);

Madison: 88 (6);

Broome: 86 (10);

Steuben: 75;

Rensselaer: 67;

Columbia: 61 (2);

St. Lawrence: 60 (1);

Chenango: 51 (5);

Chemung: 49 (2);

Jefferson: 39 (6);

Clinton: 37 (1);

Delaware: 36 (7);

Otsego: 34;

Genesee: 33 (10);

Ontario: 33 (1);

Oswego: 31 (2);

Herkimer: 27 (2);

Greene: 24;

Livingston: 23 (1);

Montgomery: 18 (3);

Allegany: 17 (0);

Cortland: 16 (3);

Chautauqua: 16 (1);

Orleans: 15 (2);

Cayuga: 14 (3);

Fulton: 13 (2);

Cattaraugus: 13 (1);

Schoharie: 12;

Franklin: 10;

Seneca: 10 (1);

Tioga: 8;

Essex: 7;

Lewis: 6;

Schuyler: 4;

Hamilton: 2.

"It's not about me. It's about we and what's good for all of us. My health is in your hands and your health is in my hands. The health of those healthcare workers and those first responders and all those people who have to show up to work every day to keep society functioning, we are responsible to them, also."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.