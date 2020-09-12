Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Positive Testing Rate For Hudson Valley; Number Of New Cases By County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

The positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in the Hudson Valley has remained steady, according to newly released data on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Of a total of 102,925 test results reported on Friday, Sept. 11 to New York State yesterday, 849, or 0.82 percent, were positive. 

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 9: 1.1 percent
  • Thursday, Sept. 10: 1.2 percent
  • Friday, Sept. 11: 0.9 percent

Here are the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's counties:

  • Westchester, 32
  • Rockland, 20
  • Orange County, 17
  • Dutchess, 9
  • Ulster, 6
  • Putnam, 4
  • Sullivan, 1

A total of 849 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 443,640 during the pandemic.

There were two deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none in the Hudson Valley, bringing the total to 25,382 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 467 (-7)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 58
  • Hospital Counties - 34
  • Number ICU - 127 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 51 (-3)
  • Total Discharges - 75,707 (+58)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.