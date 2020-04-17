Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Breaking News: Man Shot On Residential Street In New City, Police Say
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Number Of Fatalities, Breakdown Of Cases By Town In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
The number of COVID fatalities and new positive cases continues to rise in Rockland. Darker shaded areas have highest number of cases.
The number of COVID fatalities and new positive cases continues to rise in Rockland. Darker shaded areas have highest number of cases.

The number of fatalities continues to rise in Rockland County from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As of midnight Thursday, April 16, there are 3,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Rockland Department of Health. The state, which uses cases by Zip codes, lists the number of cases in Rockland as 8,752.

In addition, there were 319 deaths reported in the county as of Thursday.

Those hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 numbered 244, and those hospitalized for suspected COVID-19 was 229.

A breakdown of each Rockland County municipality's confirmed COVID-19 cases is as follows:

  • Spring Valley: 1,928
  • Monsey: 1,223;
  • New City: 699;
  • Nanuet: 492;
  • Suffern: 425;
  • Haverstraw: 355;
  • Stony Point: 244;
  • Pomona: 258;
  • Pearl River: 237;
  • Garnerville: 271;
  • Nyack: 229;
  • Congers: 179;
  • West Haverstraw: 171;
  • Valley Cottage: 155;
  • West Nyack: 123;
  • Blauvelt: 78;
  • Tappan: 89;
  • Orangeburg: 91;
  • Thiells: 61;
  • Sparkill: 36;
  • Piermont: 30;
  • Tomkins Cove: 24;
  • Sloatsburg: 30;
  • Palisades: 21;
  • Hillburn: 18.

