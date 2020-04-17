COVID-19: Here's Latest Number Of Fatalities, Breakdown Of Cases By Town In Orange County

Orange County saw another increase in the number of newly reported novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, according to the Department of Health.

As of Friday, April 17, there have been 6,514 COVID-19 cases throughout the county with an increase of 172 cases. There have also been 211deaths from the virus.

There are currently 210 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with an additional 68 tests pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

City of Newburgh: 687;

City of Middletown: 633;

Palm Tree: 489;

Wallkill: 584;

New Windsor: 548;

Monroe: 429;

Warwick: 402;

Newburgh: 366;

Montgomery: 370;

Goshen: 291;

Chester: 254;

Blooming Grove: 235;

Woodbury: 215;

Wawayanda: 129;

Cornwall: 103;

Highlands: 83;

Hamptonburgh: 67;

Mount Hope: 83;

City of Port Jervis: 72;

Crawford: 58;

Greenville: 51;

Deerpark: 58;

Minisink: 45;

Tuxedo: 39.

