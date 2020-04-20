Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Number Of Fatalities, Breakdown Of Cases By Municipality In Westchester

Zak Failla
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester.
There were 108 new deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester, bringing the countywide total to 743 since the outbreak began.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that there have been more than 70,000 COVID-19 tests administered in the county, which have resulted in 23,803 confirmed cases as of Monday, April 20.

Though the number of deaths and confirmed cases continues to rise as more tests are administered, Latimer noted that the hospitalization number has been leveling out as the state rates begin to stabilize.

There are currently 1,089 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, approximately a 10 percent rate, which has held steady since the outbreak.

A breakdown of positive tests in Westchester:

  • Yonkers: 3,878;
  • New Rochelle: 1,700;
  • Mount Vernon: 1,655;
  • White Plains: 1,008;
  • Greenburgh: 675;
  • Port Chester: 658;
  • Ossining Village: 633;
  • Peekskill: 429;
  • Cortlandt: 402;
  • Yorktown: 362;
  • Mount Pleasant: 359;
  • Scarsdale: 279;
  • Eastchester: 278;
  • Harrison: 228;
  • Sleepy Hollow: 223;
  • Mamaroneck Village: 205;
  • Tarrytown: 168;
  • Mount Kisco: 157;
  • Dobbs Ferry: 147;
  • Bedford: 145;
  • Somers: 124;
  • Rye Brook: 119;
  • Rye City: 118;
  • Pelham: 107;
  • Elmsford: 106;
  • New Castle: 97;
  • Mamaroneck Town: 95;
  • North Castle: 93;
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 93;
  • Tuckahoe: 89;
  • Ossining Town: 89;
  • Pleasantville: 77;
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 73;
  • Pelham Manor: 69;
  • Briarcliff Manor: 60;
  • Ardsley: 60;
  • North Salem: 59;
  • Lewisboro: 55;
  • Irvington: 52;
  • Larchmont: 47;
  • Bronxville: 44;
  • Pound Ridge: 16.

As of Monday, there have been 242,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State, which resulted in 13,896 deaths. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 16,303 COVID-19 patients are still hospitalized with the virus.

“That number is still horrifically high,” Cuomo said. “The optimist can look and say ‘well the hospitalizations are going down,’ but that’s still 478 New Yorkers who died from this terrible virus.”

