COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

With more than 14,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Westchester remains among the counties hit hardest in the country by the virus.
Westchester County Executive said that the county has seen 718 area residents hospitalized, while 377 are still being treated as of Monday afternoon, April 6. There have been 211 reported deaths.
As earlier reported, Westchester County Executive George Latimer ordered that the flags at all county facilities be flown at half-staff to celebrate and honor the lives of county residents who died from the virus.
In response to the outbreak, a refrigerated morgue trailer was shipped into Westchester County as the death toll continues to rise.
“We each now know individuals in our own circles who have lost a loved one, and the emotional toll and difficulty in losing someone we love is so difficult and it’s only exasperated by knowing it was a result of this virus,” Latimer said.
A breakdown by each municipality, provided by the Westchester County government:
- Yonkers 1,393
- New Rochelle 659
- Mount Vernon 583
- White Plains 377
- Greenburgh 291
- Ossining Village 283
- Port Chester 254
- Cortlandt 188
- Yorktown 182
- Peekskill 157
- Mount Pleasant 152
- Eastchester 120
- Scarsdale 120
- Sleepy Hollow 104
- Harrison 100
- Mount Kisco 89
- Mamaroneck Village 86
- Dobbs Ferry 74
- Tarrytown 73
- Bedford 62
- Rye Brook 62
- New Castle 61
- Mamaroneck Town 58
- Somers 58
- Rye City 57
- Ossining Town 45
- Pleasantville 42
- Tuckahoe 42
- North Castle 41
- Pelham 39
- Croton-on-Hudson 36
- Hastings-on-Hudson 36
- Ardsley 33
- Elmsford 33
- Pelham Manor 33
- Bronxville 30
- Briarcliff Manor 29
- Irvington 28
- Lewisboro 27
- Larchmont 26
- North Salem 8
- Buchanan 7
- Pound Ridge 6
Latimer said that there will be - likely multiple - "small gatherings" in the county to celebrate the lives of those who died, though he noted that they would practice social distancing protocols.
