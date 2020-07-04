COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

With more than 14,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Westchester remains among the counties hit hardest in the country by the virus.

Westchester County Executive said that the county has seen 718 area residents hospitalized, while 377 are still being treated as of Monday afternoon, April 6. There have been 211 reported deaths.

As earlier reported, Westchester County Executive George Latimer ordered that the flags at all county facilities be flown at half-staff to celebrate and honor the lives of county residents who died from the virus.

In response to the outbreak, a refrigerated morgue trailer was shipped into Westchester County as the death toll continues to rise.

“We each now know individuals in our own circles who have lost a loved one, and the emotional toll and difficulty in losing someone we love is so difficult and it’s only exasperated by knowing it was a result of this virus,” Latimer said.

A breakdown by each municipality, provided by the Westchester County government:

Yonkers 1,393

New Rochelle 659

Mount Vernon 583

White Plains 377

Greenburgh 291

Ossining Village 283

Port Chester 254

Cortlandt 188

Yorktown 182

Peekskill 157

Mount Pleasant 152

Eastchester 120

Scarsdale 120

Sleepy Hollow 104

Harrison 100

Mount Kisco 89

Mamaroneck Village 86

Dobbs Ferry 74

Tarrytown 73

Bedford 62

Rye Brook 62

New Castle 61

Mamaroneck Town 58

Somers 58

Rye City 57

Ossining Town 45

Pleasantville 42

Tuckahoe 42

North Castle 41

Pelham 39

Croton-on-Hudson 36

Hastings-on-Hudson 36

Ardsley 33

Elmsford 33

Pelham Manor 33

Bronxville 30

Briarcliff Manor 29

Irvington 28

Lewisboro 27

Larchmont 26

North Salem 8

Buchanan 7

Pound Ridge 6

Latimer said that there will be - likely multiple - "small gatherings" in the county to celebrate the lives of those who died, though he noted that they would practice social distancing protocols.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.