COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown By Town As Rockland Sees New Increase In Cases

There has been a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in Rockland County in comparison to the rest of the mid-Hudson Valley region.

In the latest numbers released by the state Health Department, there were 36 new cases out of 1,571 Rockland County residents tested, a 2.3 percent positive infection rate.

Comparatively, the region as a whole had a 1.2 percent infection rate, and the statewide rate has remained under 1 percent for more than a month.

Since the pandemic began, Rockland has a 9.7 percent infection rate, with 14,617 of 150,100 tests coming back positive for COVID-19 the highest in the region.

There are currently 272 active COVID-19 cases in Rockland County, with six hospitalized with the virus. There have been 675 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began. There has been an average of 2.62 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, up from 0.9 new cases per week last month.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland, according to the county Department of Health:

Monsey: 75;

Spring Valley: 70;

Suffern: 25;

Nanuet: 23;

New City: 17;

Pearl River: 10;

Pomona: 8;

Stony Point: 7;

West Nyack: 6;

Blauvelt: 4;

Congers: 4;

Thiells: 4;

Tappan: 3;

Nyack: 3;

Haverstraw: 3;

Sparkill: 2;

Orangeburg: 2;

Sloatsburg: 2;

Garnerville: 2;

Valley Cottage: 1;

West Haverstraw: 1.

"We’ve had more than 20 new positive results almost every day in September," Rockland County Executive Ed Day stated. "And while this is due to a number of factors — including college students who are from Rockland testing positive elsewhere and being counted in our local numbers — we need to remain vigilant."

