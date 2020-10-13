Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Tuesday, Oct. 13.

In "Red Zone" focus areas included in the state's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Monday, Oct. 12 is 4.13 percent - up from the 3.70 percent the day before. 

The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state's population, yet had 12.3 percent of all positive cases reported yesterday to New York State. 

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Saturday, Oct. 10: 1.1 percent
  • Sunday, Oct. 11: 1.9 percent
  • Monday, Oct. 12: 1.8 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Westchester, 63
  • Rockland, 69
  • Orange, 61
  • Dutchess, 12
  • Ulster, 11
  • Putnam, 9
  • Sullivan, 5

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Dutchess County) -- bringing the total to 25,598 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 923 (+45)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 118
  • Hospital Counties - 41
  • Number ICU - 181 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 90 (+4)
  • Total Discharges - 77,755 (+64)
  • Deaths - 11

