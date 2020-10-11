COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Four-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the Hudson Valley, according to four-day data released Sunday, Oct. 11.

In "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the New York State's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported on Saturday, Oct. 10 was 5.74 percent and 6.13 percent for the past week.

These "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of New York's population, yet have had 17.6 percent of all positive cases reported the last week statewide.

New York State's positivity rate without the Red Zone focus areas included was 0.84 percent for Saturday's test results.

The state's overall positivity rate - with Red Zone focus areas included - dropped to 0.96 percent yesterday, under 1 percent for the first time since Thursday, Sept.24.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last four days are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 2.2 percent

Thursday, Oct. 8: 2.1 percent

Friday, Oct. 9: 1.5 percent

Saturday, Oct. 10: 1.1 percent

Westchester, 47

Orange, 44

Rockland, 27

Putnam, 8

Dutchess, 7

Sullivan, 4

Ulster, 3

In the Hudson Valley's seven counties, the number of new cases is as follows:

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none in the Hudson Valley -- bringing the total to 25,574 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 820 (-6)

Patients Newly Admitted - 111

Hospital Counties - 39

Number ICU - 186 (+7)

Number ICU with Intubation -- 84 (+3)

Total Discharges - 77,631 (+117)

Deaths - 5

