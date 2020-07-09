Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Four-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The number of positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley has fallen slightly from a day earlier, according to four-day data released Thursday, July 9.

Statewide, there were 584 additional cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, July 8, bringing the statewide total to 399,513 confirmed cases. 

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last four days are as follows:

  • Sunday, July 5: 0.9 percent

  • Monday, July 6: 0.9 percent
  • Tuesday, July 7: 1.2 percent
  • Wednesday, July 8: 0.6 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley County:

  • Westchester, 29 (down 19 from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 6 (up four from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 5 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 4 (down four from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 4 (same as a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 4 (down seven from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0  (down one from a day earlier)

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 851 (+10)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 79 (-5)
  • Hospital Counties - 33
  • Number ICU - 173 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 98 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 71,279 (+94)
  • Deaths - 8
  • Total Deaths - 24,959

