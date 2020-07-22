COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley declined slightly, according to five-day data released Wednesday, July 22.

Of the 67,659 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 21, in New York State, 705, or 1.04 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Friday, July 17: 0.9 percent

Saturday, July 18: 0.6 percent

Sunday, July 19: 0.9 percent

Monday, July 20: 1.10 percent

Tuesday, July 21: 0.9 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 49 (up 13 from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 7 (up three from a day earlier)

Orange, 7 (down eight from a day earlier)

Rockland, 6 (down two from a day earlier)

Putnam, 1 (down four from a day earlier)

Ulster, 3 (down two from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 0 (same as a day earlier)

There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday. Two were in the Hudson Valley, both in Westchester.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 714 (-10)

Patients Newly Admitted - 81 (+21)

Number ICU - 179 (+16)

Number ICU with Intubation - 96 (+5)

Total Discharges - 72,386 (+84)

Deaths - 9

Total Deaths - 25,068

