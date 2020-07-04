COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Positive test results of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley took a slight decline from a day earlier, according to the latest five-day testing data.

Of the 62,403 tests conducted in New York State on Friday, July 3, 726, or 1.16 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the percentages the last five days, as of Saturday, July 4, are as follows:

Monday, June 29: 1.00 percent;

Tuesday, June 30: 0.80 percent;

Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;

Thursday, July 2: 1.40 percent

Friday, July 3: 1.10 percent

Here are new cases reported per Hudson Valley county since Friday:

Westchester, 40 (down 22 from a day earlier)

Ulster, 10 (down 15 from a day earlier)

Orange, 7 (down eight from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 7 (up one from a day earlier)

Rockland, 6 (down five from a day earlier)

Putnam, 2 ( up one from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 1 (down one from a day earlier)

Here is overall state data released on Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization -- 844 (-13)

Patients Newly Admitted -- 63 (-10)

Hospital Counties -- 29

Number ICU -- 190 (+2)

Number ICU with Intubation -- 119 (-6)

Total Discharges -- 70,877 (+83)

Deaths - 11

Total Deaths - 24,896

