COVID-19: Here's How You Can Now Order More Free At-Home Tests

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 home tests
COVID-19 home tests Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Are you running low on COVID-19 tests?

American households may now order a fourth round of free at-home COVID test kits courtesy of the federal government just as the winter season arrives.

Each kit includes four separate tests.

The new round of tests became available on Thursday, Dec. 15, and now may be ordered at  through covidtests.gov.

The last period in which tests were available began six months ago.

