Clarkstown Daily Voice
News

News

COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Of the 74,857 test results reported to New York State Friday, Aug. 7, 703, or 0.93 percent, were positive. 

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Monday, Aug. 3: 1.0 percent
  • Tuesday, Aug. 4: 0.8 percent
  • Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1.0 percent
  • Thursday, Aug. 6: 0.7 percent
  • Friday, Aug. 7: 0.7 percent

A total of 703 new COVID cases brought the statewide total to 420,345 confirmed cases during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 44 (up 15 from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 27 (dup 25 from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 11 (up four from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 11 (up five from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 8 (up four from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 1 (down one from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (down three from a day earlier)

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 573 (-6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 84
  • Number ICU - 133 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 64 (-2)
  • Total Discharges - 73,609 (+79)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 25,195

