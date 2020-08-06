COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Of the 72,370 test results reported on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to New York State, 703, or 0.97 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Friday, July 31: 1.0 percent

Saturday, Aug. 1: 0.8 percent

Sunday, Aug. 2: 0.9 percent

Tuesday, Aug. 4: 0.8 percent

Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1.0 percent

A total of 703 new COVID cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 418,928 during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 32 (up six from a day earlier)

Rockland, 15 (up five from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 14 (up three from a day earlier)

Orange, 14 (up six from a day earlier)

Ulster, 6 (up six from a day earlier)

Putnam, 5 (up three from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 0 (down one from a day earlier)

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with one in the Hudson Valley - in Westchester.

Statewide data for Wednesday is as follows:

Patient Hospitalization - 570 (+6)

Patients Newly Admitted - 74

Number ICU - 132 (-2)

Number ICU with Intubation - 69 (+0)

Total Discharges - 73,472 (+62)

Deaths - 3

Total Deaths - 25,185

