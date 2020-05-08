COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Of the 72,668 test results reported Tuesday, Aug. 4 to New York State 636, or 0.87 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Thursday, July 30: 0.9 percent

Friday, July 31: 1.0 percent

Saturday, Aug. 1: 0.8 percent

Sunday, Aug. 2: 0.9 percent

Tuesday, Aug. 4: 0.8 percent

A total of 636 new COVID cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 418,225 during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 26 (down nine from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 11 (down three from a day earlier)

Rockland, 10 (up two from a day earlier)

Orange, 8 (down one from a day earlier)

Putnam, 2 (down two from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 1 (same as a day earlier)

Ulster, 0 (down eight from a day earlier)

There were four deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 564 (-4)

Patients Newly Admitted - 82

Number ICU - 134 (-5)

Number ICU with Intubation - 69 (+0)

Total Discharges - 73,410 (+84)

Deaths - 4

Total Deaths - 25,179

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.