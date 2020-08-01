COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley has remained steady, according to five-day data released by New York State on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Of the 82,737 tests conducted Friday, July 31 in New York State, 753, or 0.91 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent

Tuesday, July 28: 1.3 percent

Wednesday, July 29: 1.3 percent

Thursday, July 30: 0.9 percent

Friday, July 31: 1.0 percent

A total of 753 new COVID cases were reported statewide on Friday (up 109 from a day earlier) bringing the statewide total to 415,767 confirmed cases during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 41 (up 19 from a day earlier)

Rockland, 16 (up 12 from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 14 (down eight from a day earlier)

Orange, 6 (down four from a day earlier)

Ulster, 5 (down 6 from a day earlier)

Putnam, 4 (up one from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 3 (up two from a day earlier)

There were four deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 581 (+5)

Patients Newly Admitted - 92

Number ICU - 147 (+7)

Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (+2)

Total Discharges - 73,134 (+79)

Deaths - 4

Total Deaths - 25,164

