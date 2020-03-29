Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Breakdown Of Hudson Valley's 12,417 Cases By County

Joe Lombardi
A breakdown of New York City and the nine counties in New York State with the most cases. Photo Credit: ny.gov
The latest update on the number of people tested, including newly tested, in New York. Photo Credit: ny.gov
A look at states with the most COVID-19 cases and deaths. Photo Credit: ny.gov

More than 12,000 of the nearly 60,000 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (CODIV-19) in New York State are in the Hudson Valley.

The 12,417 cases represent 20.8 percent of the state's 59,513 cases. Of the nearly 60,000 cases, 33,768 are in New York City - 56.7 percent of the cases in the state.

Westchester's 8,519 cases account for 68.6 percent of Hudson Valley cases and 14.3 percent of cases in the state.

Here's the breakdown as of Sunday, March 29.

  • Westchester 8,519
  • Rockland 2,209
  • Orange County 1,247
  • Dutchess 320
  • Putnam 122

Total: 12,417

For more info, including new cases, and data on testing, check the images above.

