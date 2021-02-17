COVID-19: Here's Breakdown Of Hudson Valley Residents Who've Been Vaccinated By Race, Ethnicity

The majority of Hudson Valley residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccination are white, though the region has been amongst New York’s best in distributing it to neighborhoods with people of color.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution sites have received 2,192,675 first doses and already administered 92 percent (2,024,225) first dose vaccinations and 87 percent of first and second doses, with more on the way from the federal government.

According to the state Department of Health, the race of those to receive the vaccine in the Hudson Valley:

White: 84.1 percent;

African American: 6.7 percent;

Asian: 5.4 percent;

Other: 0.7 percent;

Declined: 3.0 percent.

In the Hudson Valley, the breakdown of residents eligible for the vaccine:

White: 80.3 percent;

African American: 13.4 percent;

Asian: 4.6 percent;

Other: 1.2 percent.

“We know the vaccine is the weapon that wins the COVID war and we are doing everything we can to get shots in arms as quickly as possible while continuing to prioritize access and equity for underserved communities," Cuomo said. "More than one million New Yorkers have now been fully inoculated against the COVID virus and that's great news, but we won't stop until every New Yorker has had the opportunity to take the vaccine.

The Department of Health said that 89.5 percent of Hudson Valley residents to receive at least one dose of the vaccine were not Hispanic or Latino, versus 8.4 percent that were and 2.1 percent who declined. In the region, 87.1 percent of the population eligible to receive the vaccine is not Hispanic or Latino, while 8.4 percent are.

The Hudson Valley has received 316,155 first and second doses, with 256,032 administered. The 81 percent of doses used is among the lowest in the state.

“The numbers prove our vaccination efforts are working and we're now beginning to ease restrictions across the state - our only limitation continues to be the federal supply,” Cuomo said. “I’m confident that we will continue to see an increase in the weekly supply with new leadership in Washington, but until then New Yorkers must do their part and remain vigilant and we will do our part to fight for more supply."

