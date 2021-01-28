Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Update On Hudson Valley Cases, Hospitalizations

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
There have been new deaths reported in the Hudson Valley.
There have been new deaths reported in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley is slowly dropping following a post-holiday surge of the virus throughout the region.

In the Hudson Valley, the state Department of Health reported that the seven-day positive infection rate in those tested for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley has dropped over the past five days: 

  • Saturday, Jan. 23: 6.85 percent;
  • Sunday, Jan. 24: 6.77 percent;
  • Monday, Jan. 25: 6.84 percent;
  • Tuesday, Jan. 26: 6.70 percent;
  • Wednesday, Jan. 27: 6.49 percent.

The statewide average is down to 5.52 percent after beginning at 5.99 percent during that same time span as the state distances itself from the holiday season.

Hospitalizations are down slightly, to 1,046 in the Hudson Valley, representing 0.05 percent of the region's population and approximately 40 percent of hospital beds are still available, among the highest percentage of the state's 10 regions.

As of Thursday, Jan. 28, there are 426 COVID-19 patients in ICU, filling approximately 65 percent of the region's designated beds, while the number of intubations continues to rise slightly.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

  • Westchester: 839 new (92,062 total);
  • Orange County: 241 (31,378);
  • Rockland: 226 (33,995);
  • Dutchess: 176 (18,553);
  • Ulster County: 91 (8,533);
  • Putnam: 59 (7,171);
  • Sullivan: 28 (4,122);
  • Total: 1,660 (195,814).

New deaths were also reported in:

  • Westchester: 11 (1,875 total);
  • Dutchess: 2 (347);
  • Ulster: 2 (207);
  • Sullivan: 2 (55);
  • Rockland: 1 (645);
  • Orange: 0 (586);
  • Putnam: 0 (79);
  • Total: 18 (3,794).

"New York State is once again making our way down the mountain after experiencing a holiday surge," Cuomo said. "Our infection and hospitalization rates are steadily declining thanks to the actions of New Yorkers, but there is still more work to be done."

There were 250,668 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 27, according to Cuomo, resulting in 13,398 new cases for a 5.34 percent positive infection rate, down from more than six percent earlier in the week.

Two hundred and fifty-one COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, leaving 8,520 still being treated statewide. There are 1,584 patients in ICU and 1,024 are currently intubated. There were 162 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

"While more vaccines are on the way from the Biden administration, we must continue actively working to protect our hospitals and their staff to help ensure they do not become overwhelmed," Cuomo added. "We are all feeling COVID fatigue, but New Yorkers have the tools to fight the war - wear a mask, social distance, and avoid gatherings."

Statewide, a total of 1,374,480 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 31.37 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 34,742 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.