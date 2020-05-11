COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipality

The positive COVID-19 infection rate continues to outpace the statewide rate in Rockland County as new cases continue to mount.

There are currently 909 active COVID-19 cases up from more than 843 earlier in the week, with 22 patients hospitalized and being treated for the virus.

There have been no newly reported COVID-19 fatalities as the death toll held at 684 people.

Over the past week, the infection rate has fluctuated daily as the number of positive cases slowly climbs after spiking in recent weeks:

Friday, Oct. 30: 2,202 tests administered, resulting in 67 (3 percent) positive cases;

Saturday, Oct. 31: 2,331 tests administered, resulting in 88 (3.8 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Nov. 1: 1,588 tests administered, resulting in 88 (5.5 percent) positive cases;

Monday, Nov. 2: 3,596 tests administered, resulting in 113 (3.1 percent) positive cases;

Tuesday, Nov. 3: 3,055 tests administered, resulting in 115 (3.8 percent) positive cases;

The seven-day rolling infection rate average in Rockland rose from 3.2 percent to 3.5 percent, while the 14-day average rose from 2.8 percent to 3 percent.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 250,932 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 18,581 confirmed positive cases.

Rockland's 7.4 percent positivity rate of those tested is the highest in the Hudson Valley, which has seen a rise in cases in recent weeks.

The current active cases largely center around Spring Valley and Monsey, which have recently come under fire by local and state lawmakers for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 mandates and guidance to prevent the spread of the virus.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by municipality, on Thursday, Nov. 5:

Spring Valley: 231;

Monsey: 168;

Suffern: 71;

New City: 70

Nanuet: 50;

Nyack: 36;

Haverstraw: 36;

Pearl River: 34;

Pomona: 33;

Stony Point: 29;

Garnerville: 25;

Valley Cottage: 19;

Congers: 18;

West Nyack: 15;

Orangeburg: 13;

Tappan: 12;

Blauvelt: 9;

West Haverstraw: 9;

Sparkill: 7;

Sloatsburg: 6;

Piermont: 5;

Tompkins Cove: 5;

Palisades: 3;

Hillburn: 3;

Thiells: 2.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 15,034,157 COVID-19 tests, with 515,815 testing positive. A total of 25,868 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.