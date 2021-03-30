COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland is down slightly in the past week, though the number of virus-related deaths continues to rise across the county.

As of Tuesday, March 30, there were 1,644 active COVID-19 cases in Rockland, down more than 100 from last week as the death toll rose to 917 in the county.

There are currently 59 COVID-19 patients being treated in Rockland hospitals down from 72, though the county's overall positive infection rate remains among the highest in New York.

There have now been a total of 43,237 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of nearly 700,000 tests administered.

The county's vaccine program is also ramping up, with a total of 112,675 total doses administered in Rockland as of March 30.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on March 30:

Spring Valley: 262;

Monsey: 162;

New City: 152;

Suffern: 135;

Nanuet: 113;

Pearl River: 110;

Stony Point: 85;

Haverstraw: 84;

Nyack: 81;

Garnerville: 80;

Pomona: 54;

West Nyack: 47;

Congers: 46;

Valley Cottage: 37;

Tappan: 34;

Blauvelt: 27;

West Haverstraw: 25;

Sloatsburg: 24;

Orangeburg: 18;

Sparkill: 14;

Piermont: 13;

Thiells: 12;

Tomkins Cove: 11;

Palisades: 9;

Hillburn: 9.

Statewide, a total of 1,843,562 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 44.56 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,390 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

