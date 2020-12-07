Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Indoor Dining Restrictions Coming If Hospitalizations Keep Climbing, Cuomo Says
News

COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County on Monday, Dec. 7.
The breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County on Monday, Dec. 7. Photo Credit: Rockland County

Rockland County is now treating and investigating nearly 2,000 active COVID-19 cases, though officials are seen a slight downtick in the number of patients being treated for the virus in area hospitals.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,953 on Monday, Dec. 7 after dropping to approximately 1,600 last week, and 1,000 last month.

A total of 52 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, down from 56, and there were several new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 707 since March.

There have now been a total of 22,241 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 348,648 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Dec. 7:

  • Spring Valley: 305;
  • New City: 197;
  • Nanuet: 170;
  • Haverstraw: 142;
  • Suffern: 141;
  • Monsey: 129;
  • Stony Point: 123;
  • Pearl River: 108;
  • Garnerville: 86;
  • Pomona: 77;
  • Nyack: 66;
  • Congers: 63;
  • West Nyack: 48;
  • Valley Cottage: 48;
  • West Haverstraw: 42;
  • Tappan: 33;
  • Orangeburg: 33;
  • Blauvelt: 29;
  • Sloatsburg: 26;
  • Sparkill: 23;
  • Tomkins Cove: 19;
  • Thiells: 16;
  • Hillburn: 13;
  • Palisades: 8;
  • Piermont: 8.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, a total of 152,287 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 4.79 percent testing positive for the virus. There were 160 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized, bringing the total to 4,602; there are 872 ICU patients being treated for the virus, and 477 are intubated after testing positive.

In the state's COVID-19 "micro-cluster" hotspots, the infection rate is at 6.57 percent, and the state's positivity rate not including those focus zones is at 4.27 percent.

Statewide since the pandemic began, 705,827 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 20.6 million who have been tested. There has been a total of 27,149 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.