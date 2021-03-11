COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Hudson Valley Cases By County, Other Data

The seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to rise, though the region reported less than 1,000 new cases and just three deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the state.

A total of 984 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Hudson Valley out of thousands of tests administered in the area on Tuesday, March 9.

The infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose from 4.19 percent on Friday, March 5 to 4.32 percent on March 9, the highest rate of New York's 10 regions.

Statewide, the average seven-day positive infection rate dropped slightly from 3.19 percent over the weekend to 3.11 percent.

As of Wednesday, March 10, there were 470 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Hudson Valley, representing 0.02 percent of the region's population and leaving 44 percent of the region's hospital beds still available.

The state was also reporting 403 of the region's 680 ICU beds as occupied by COVID-19 patients, leaving 41 percent available in case of another surge of the virus.

If the Hudson Valley - or any of the state's nine other regions - finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 369 new (111,339 total);

Rockland: 193 (40,203);

Orange County: 207 (38,660);

Dutchess: 104 (23,288);

Ulster County: 49 (10.474);

Putnam: 46 (8,661);

Sullivan: 16 (4,929);

Total: 984 (237,544).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 2 (2,134 total);

Orange: 1 (653);

Dutchess: 0 (415);

Ulster: 0 (233);

Rockland: 0 (695);

Putnam: 0 (87);

Sullivan: 0 (60).

Total: 3 (4,277).

There were 205,616 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on March 9 according to Cuomo, resulting in 6,489 new cases for a 3.16 percent positive infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

One hundred and one new COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, leaving 4,798 still being treated statewide. There are 999 in ICU and 686 intubated.

There were 58 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Cuomo made note that approximately 90 percent of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to New York have been administered as of 11 a.m. on March 10.

A total of 5,941,072 first doses have been received, with 143,593 administered in the past 24 hours. The Department of Health was reporting that 19.9 percent of New Yorkers have received a first dose, and 9.8 percent have completed the vaccination series.

"We're working hard every day to get New York's infection rate down while increasing the vaccination rate, and the state is making significant progress in that ongoing footrace," Cuomo said. "But even as we gain more supply of the vaccine, grow our distribution network and get more shots in arms, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant, so that we don't lose an inch of that progress.

"We're expanding eligibility and continually extending our efforts to get the vaccine to underserved communities, and until every New Yorker is vaccinated I encourage everyone to keep washing their hands, wearing masks, and social distancing as we get through this fight together."

Statewide, a total of 1,699,817 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 40 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 39,320 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

