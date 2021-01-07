COVID-19: Here Are Number Of Sites Enrolled To Administer Vaccine In Hudson Valley

More than 100 COVID-19 vaccination sites have already been set up in the Hudson Valley, with hundreds more expected to be activated in the region as New York prepares to roll out the vaccine for the general public.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there are currently 105 vaccination sites active on Long Island, with a total of 713 expected by the time the vaccine is ready for wide dissemination.

To date, 3,762 providers have applied and been approved by the state to serve as vaccination sites with 636 locations are now activated and permitted to begin vaccinating eligible New Yorkers, which include frontline healthcare workers.

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win this war and we must move quickly and efficiently to get New Yorkers vaccinated as soon they become eligible," Cuomo said.

"All health care workers can now receive the vaccine and the state is working around the clock to ensure resources are in place as more and more members of the general public become eligible to receive it.”

Of the vaccination sites being set up, they are located in:

Medical practices: 1,285;

Pharmacies: 802;

Long-term care facilities/congregate living settings: 510;

Federally qualified health centers: 325;

Hospitals/hospital sites: 250;

Urgent Care: 238;

Other: 176;

Community/rural/public health centers or clinics: 176.

According to Cuomo, “to further bolster these plans, New York is continuing to move forward on a number of special efforts to ensure resources are in place to facilitate widespread vaccination, especially in underserved communities.

“Pop-up vaccination centers will be established to facilitate public vaccinations,” he noted. “The state is also identifying public facilities and convention centers to also be used as vaccination centers.

“This includes the Javits Center, as well as SUNY and CUNY facilities. The state is also actively recruiting retired nurses, doctors, and pharmacists to support vaccine administrations.”

Cuomo also said that he is asking teacher’s unions, police, and fire departments to organize their own COVID-19 vaccine distribution systems where it is possible.

“Please think now about organizing your own system so it alleviates the burden on the ‘retail system,’ which is going to have to be dealing with the general public,” he said. “If a police department, or a fire department, or teacher’s union doesn’t have the means, then fine, but for those larger workforces and unions, I want you to start thinking about it now.

“The distribution system we’ve outlined can deliver millions of doses, but we’re only getting 300,000 (doses) a week, so we’re waiting for that to increase. There’s a lot of possibility for the federal government, but we have to increase the supply.”

