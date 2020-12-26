Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Avalanche Damages Ski Resort In Hudson Valley During Christmas Storm
News

COVID-19: Healthcare Network In Area May Have Fraudulently Obtained Vaccine, State Says

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Pixabay/Shafin_Protic

An investigation is underway into allegations that a Hudson Valley healthcare provider may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccines and diverted them to members of the public.

New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said late Saturday afternoon, Dec. 26 that the state was made aware of the reports against the Parcare Community Health Network, located in Monroe in Orange County.

Zucker said Parcare "may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public - contrary to the state's plan to administer it first to frontline healthcare workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers. 

"We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting state police in a criminal investigation into this matter. 

"Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.